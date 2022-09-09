AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (September 08, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Sherman Sec                  Bank Al-Falah Ltd.                       310,000         32.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 310,000         32.40
Darson Sec.                  Cherat Cement                             50,000        110.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  50,000        110.00
Alfalah Sec.                 Flying Cement Co.                     10,000,000          8.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              10,000,000          8.60
Fikree's (SMC)               Int. Industries                            2,000        107.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,000        107.00
Spectrum Sec.                NetSol Technologies                        5,000        101.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   5,000        101.50
AKD Sec.                     Pakistan Alum. Bev.                    2,000,000         43.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               2,000,000         43.00
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        12,367,000
===========================================================================================

