KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (September 08, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Sherman Sec Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 310,000 32.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 310,000 32.40 Darson Sec. Cherat Cement 50,000 110.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 110.00 Alfalah Sec. Flying Cement Co. 10,000,000 8.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 8.60 Fikree's (SMC) Int. Industries 2,000 107.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 107.00 Spectrum Sec. NetSol Technologies 5,000 101.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 101.50 AKD Sec. Pakistan Alum. Bev. 2,000,000 43.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 43.00 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 12,367,000 ===========================================================================================

