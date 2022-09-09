KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (September 08, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Sherman Sec Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 310,000 32.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 310,000 32.40
Darson Sec. Cherat Cement 50,000 110.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 110.00
Alfalah Sec. Flying Cement Co. 10,000,000 8.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 8.60
Fikree's (SMC) Int. Industries 2,000 107.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 107.00
Spectrum Sec. NetSol Technologies 5,000 101.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 101.50
AKD Sec. Pakistan Alum. Bev. 2,000,000 43.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 43.00
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 12,367,000
===========================================================================================
