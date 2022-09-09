AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2022 06:09am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Worldcall Telecom Limited             9-Sep-22      11:30
Sui Southern Gas Company 
Limited                               9-Sep-22      11:00
Rupali Polyester Limited              9-Sep-22      11:00
First National Bank Modaraba          9-Sep-22      17:00
Thal Limited                          9-Sep-22      15:30
Colony Textile Mills Limited          9-Sep-22      10:00
Metropolitan Steel 
Corporation Limited                  12-Sep-22      11:00
Merit Packaging Limited              12-Sep-22      15:00
Allied Rental Modaraba               12-Sep-22      14:00
Fauji Foods Limited                  12-Sep-22      11:00
Thatta Cement Company Limited        12-Sep-22      16:30
Dynea Pakistan Limited               13-Sep-22      10:30
Atlas Battery Limited                13-Sep-22      15:00
Imperial Limited                     13-Sep-22      10:00
Pakistan National Shipping 
Corporation                          13-Sep-22      12:30
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited     13-Sep-22      11:45
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited     13-Sep-22      16:00
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba             14-Sep-22      16:00
Synthetic Products Enterprises 
Limited                              14-Sep-22      16:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited              15-Sep-22      14:15
OLP Modaraba                         15-Sep-22      15:00
Interloop Limited                    15-Sep-22      09:00
Good Luck Industries Ltd.            15-Sep-22      11:30
Kot Addu Power Company Limited       16-Sep-22      10:30
Ismail Industries Limited            16-Sep-22      11:30
Fauji Cement Company Limited         20-Sep-22      11:00
Hafiz Limited                       06-10-2022      11:30
=========================================================

