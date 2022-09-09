Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Worldcall Telecom Limited 9-Sep-22 11:30
Sui Southern Gas Company
Limited 9-Sep-22 11:00
Rupali Polyester Limited 9-Sep-22 11:00
First National Bank Modaraba 9-Sep-22 17:00
Thal Limited 9-Sep-22 15:30
Colony Textile Mills Limited 9-Sep-22 10:00
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Limited 12-Sep-22 11:00
Merit Packaging Limited 12-Sep-22 15:00
Allied Rental Modaraba 12-Sep-22 14:00
Fauji Foods Limited 12-Sep-22 11:00
Thatta Cement Company Limited 12-Sep-22 16:30
Dynea Pakistan Limited 13-Sep-22 10:30
Atlas Battery Limited 13-Sep-22 15:00
Imperial Limited 13-Sep-22 10:00
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation 13-Sep-22 12:30
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited 13-Sep-22 11:45
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited 13-Sep-22 16:00
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 14-Sep-22 16:00
Synthetic Products Enterprises
Limited 14-Sep-22 16:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited 15-Sep-22 14:15
OLP Modaraba 15-Sep-22 15:00
Interloop Limited 15-Sep-22 09:00
Good Luck Industries Ltd. 15-Sep-22 11:30
Kot Addu Power Company Limited 16-Sep-22 10:30
Ismail Industries Limited 16-Sep-22 11:30
Fauji Cement Company Limited 20-Sep-22 11:00
Hafiz Limited 06-10-2022 11:30
