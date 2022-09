ISLAMABAD: Pakistan President Arif Alvi, head of state of the second most populous country in the commonwealth of former British colonies, hailed Queen Elizabeth II as a “great and beneficent ruler” following her death Thursday.

Her departure has left an immense vacuum, he said, adding she “would be remembered in golden words in the annals of world history”.

