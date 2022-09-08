UAE announces assistance of $10mn for flood-affected people of Pakistan

Minister for Culture, Youth, and Social Development of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan announced an assistance of $10 million for flood-affected people of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

This is the biggest individual-level flood relief assistance that Pakistan has received so far, the report said.

Pakistanis throw up barriers against rising floodwaters; 12 more die

In a message of gratitude to the UAE Minister for the generous support, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said it is proof of the UAE dignitary's selfless love for the people of Pakistan and his compassion for humanity.

The premier said that the government and the people of Pakistan will never forget this sacrifice.

He added that the funds will help a lot in the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation of flood victims across Pakistan.

The premier added that the UAE's love for the people of Pakistan is a golden chapter in the history of their bilateral relations.

People were building barriers in some parts of Pakistan on Thursday to hold back rising waters that have engulfed nearly a third of the country after weeks of rain, while officials said 12 more deaths took the toll to 1,355.

Hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes in a disaster blamed on climate change estimated to have caused losses of about $10 billion, disrupting the lives of nearly 33 million of a population of 220 million.