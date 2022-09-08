AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
EPCL 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
FCCL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.5%)
FFL 6.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
GGL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
TELE 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
TREET 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
TRG 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.99%)
UNITY 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.91%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,185 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 15,147 Increased By 114.3 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,825 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,710 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, financials gain

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2022 05:17pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares settled higher on Thursday for a second consecutive session, supported by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index rose 1.61% to 9,599.32.

Sri Lanka’s Colombo Stock Exchange said on Thursday trading hours on would be extended by half an hour from Sept. 15, with pre-open session starting at 0930 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) and market closing at 1230 p.m.

The nation of 22 million is facing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, as it struggles with soaring inflation, economic contraction and a severe shortage of essential items caused by a record slump in foreign reserves.

Sri Lanka swore in 37 junior ministers, including two for the critical finance ministry, the president’s office said on Thursday, in a major expansion of the crisis-hit country’s government.

Last week, Sri Lanka reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a loan of about $2.9 billion, subject to certain conditions.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials gain

On the CSE All-Share index, trading volume rose to 292.4 million shares from 276.5 million shares in the previous session.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance were the top boosts on the index, advancing 4.6% and 8.7%, respectively.

The equity market turnover was at 4.96 billion rupees ($13.82 million), compared with 6.08 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing nearly 839.8 million rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 4.52 billion rupees worth of shares, data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE CSE All-Share index Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, financials gain

Imran Khan’s response to IHC appears to be ‘justifying’ contempt of court: Justice Minallah

Fifth successive loss: rupee depreciates to settle at 225.42 against US dollar

UN Secretary General António Guterres to visit Pakistan on September 9-10

Pakistan’s energy landscape to be based on indigenous renewable sources, says Dastgir

Oil prices fall further as China extends COVID curbs

Doctors concerned for UK Queen's health: Buckingham Palace

India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties

US approves $2bn military loans and grants to Ukraine, neighbors

Iqra University Chairman Hunaid Lakhani passes away

High electricity production cost, line losses: Miftah rules out possibility of zero load-shedding

Read more stories