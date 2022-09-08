AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
EPCL 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
FCCL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.5%)
FFL 6.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
GGL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
TELE 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
TREET 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
TRG 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.99%)
UNITY 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.91%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,185 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 15,147 Increased By 114.3 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,825 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,710 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Young British royals enjoy first taste of new school

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2022 03:47pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LONDON: The three young children of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate had a first taste of their new school on Wednesday, as they nervously met their new headteacher accompanied by their parents.

Princes George and Louis, aged 9 and 4, and Princess Charlotte, 7, will all attend the private Lambrook School after the family moved their base from London's Kensington Palace to a new home on Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle estate.

Footage released by William's office showed the young royals, wearing their new uniforms, heading to Lambrook for a "settling in afternoon" for new pupils ahead of the official first day on Thursday.

George and Louis held their mother's hands while Charlotte clutched her father's as they walked to the front door.

Prince William and Kate's children to start new school near Windsor

"Lovely to have you with us," headteacher Jonathan Perry told them as he shook their hands. When he asked them if they were excited and looking forward to being at the school, they bashfully nodded and replied "yes".

"Lots of questions," William said.

Kensington Palace announced last month the children would start at the school, where annual fees cost up to 21,000 pounds ($24,803) per pupil.

It coincided with the couple, officially the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, moving to Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom property a short distance from Windsor Castle where the 96-year-old queen spends most of her time nowadays.

Media reported the move was designed to give the children as normal an upbringing as possible, as well as allowing William, the future king, to be near his ageing grandmother who has had health issues in the last year.

Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne: key dates

William is known to fiercely defend his family's privacy when not at official engagements, and only a very small number of media were invited to see the children's arrival at their new school.

Prince William British Monarchy Duchess of Cambridge

Comments

1000 characters

Young British royals enjoy first taste of new school

Imran Khan’s response to IHC appears to be ‘justifying’ contempt of court: Justice Minallah

Fifth successive loss: rupee depreciates to settle at 225.42 against US dollar

UN Secretary General António Guterres to visit Pakistan on September 9-10

Pakistan’s energy landscape to be based on indigenous renewable sources, says Dastgir

Oil prices fall further as China extends COVID curbs

Doctors concerned for UK Queen's health: Buckingham Palace

India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties

US approves $2bn military loans and grants to Ukraine, neighbors

Iqra University Chairman Hunaid Lakhani passes away

High electricity production cost, line losses: Miftah rules out possibility of zero load-shedding

Read more stories