AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
ANL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.6%)
AVN 76.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.62%)
BOP 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 80.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.49%)
EPCL 59.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
FCCL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.89%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.77%)
FLYNG 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.61%)
GGGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
GGL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.04%)
MLCF 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.57%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
PAEL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
PIBTL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PRL 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
TREET 24.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.02%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.15%)
WAVES 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,184 Increased By 11 (0.26%)
BR30 15,095 Increased By 62.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,803 Increased By 37 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,710 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Late, late show as Alcaraz beats Sinner to reach US Open semi-finals

AFP Published 08 Sep, 2022 12:52pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz battled past Jannik Sinner in five sets to reach the US Open semi-finals on Thursday in the latest ever finish in the tournament’s 141-year history.

A thrilling 5hr 15min duel that finished at 2:50am local time ended with the 19-year-old Alcaraz claiming a 6-3, 6-7 (7/9), 6-7 (0/7), 7-5, 6-3 victory to advance to a last-four showdown with Frances Tiafoe of the United States on Friday.

The previous record for the latest finish to a US Open match was 2:26am, which had been set three times before.

Incredibly, it was the second early-hours-of-the-morning finish for Alcaraz this week.

The Spanish No.3 seed had edged past Croatia’s Marin Cilic in another five-set epic in the fourth round in a match that finished at 2.23am local time on Tuesday.

A crowd of a few thousand die-hard spectators roared their appreciation for Alcaraz as the Spaniard collapsed to the Arthur Ashe Stadium court in delight after a famous victory over Sinner, the 21-year-old Italian 11th seed.

“Honestly, I still don’t know I did it,” said Alcaraz after a win which came after he survived a match point in the fourth set.

“It was a high quality and unbelievable match. Jannik is a great player. His level is just amazing.

“I always say that you have to believe in yourself all the time. Hope is the last thing that you lose. I just believed in myself and believed in my game.”

US Open Carlos Alcaraz

Comments

1000 characters

Late, late show as Alcaraz beats Sinner to reach US Open semi-finals

High electricity production cost, line losses: Miftah rules out possibility of zero load-shedding

Intra-day update: Rupee's fall against US dollar continues

UN Secretary General António Guterres to visit Pakistan on September 9-10

Pakistan’s energy landscape to be based on indigenous renewable sources, says Dastgir

Oil prices climb on tight supply worries

India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties

Customs’ declaration forms: Senate panel asks MoF to stop PCAA from collecting forex info

PD’s recommendation: Cabinet removes CEOs of Hesco and Pesco

Concessional power to zero-rated sectors: Qamar wants to have a word with Miftah on ‘secret’ waiver

‘Human negligence’ behind massive destruction in Swat: PM

Read more stories