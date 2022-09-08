TCL showcases its innovations for smart appliances market

LAHORE: TCL Electronics, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics brand, held an international press conference at IFA 2022 in Berlin. It showcased the latest offerings; a new flagship RAY•DANZ soundbar, an XL Collection of Mini LED, QLED TVs in Europe, and the most recent A energy class washing machines. TCL also showcased its latest sports sponsorships and sustainability commitments.

At IFA 2022, TCL showcased the EISA Premium Mini LED TV C835, an all-around 4K Mini LED TV with fantastic picture quality paired with Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. To bring the cinema into homes and offer a comprehensive, immersive experience, TCL went ahead with 98-inch QLED TV and the introduction of its latest XL Collection TV to Europe.

In audio, TCL introduced the newest flagship X937U soundbar with exclusive RAY•DANZ technology. For an expansive viewing environment, TCL also presented its TCL NXTWEAR Wearable Display Glasses with upgrades that enrich the user experience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022