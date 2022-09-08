AGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
Flood crisis: Aircraft carrying relief goods arrives from Jordan

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2022 05:43am
KARACHI: Jordan has joined the world’s humanitarian efforts to help Pakistan in dealing with the calamitous floods as its first relief flight landed in Karachi.

Talking to the media, Jordanian Ambassador Ibrahim Almadani along with honorary consul general Jordan Yousuf Farrukh said that Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization on the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II sent a C-130 Airforce aircraft with some humanitarian aid like food items, clothing, first aid, blankets, pillows, tents, etc. for the floods victims. He said that His Majesty King Abdullah II and the people of Jordan expressed their condolences to the people of Pakistan.

“We are aware that many provinces are badly affected. We people in Jordan pray speedy recovery for all casualties and wish for Pakistan’s prosperity, safety and security,”

He urged the international community to extend their support to the people of Pakistan as they badly need international community support during this hard time.

Pakistan in our thought and heart. We are planning to send more aid to Pakistan in the near future, the Jordanian Ambassador said.

The aircraft landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi where the Jordan Ambassador H.E. Ibrahim Almadani handed over the relief goods to the concerned Pakistan authorities. The Military Attaché of Jordan, honorary consul general Jordan Yousuf Farrukh, DG MOFA, NDMA representative, and Pak Army officers were present.

