AGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
AVN 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
EPCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
GGGL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.41%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
PAEL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.54%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.72%)
TPLP 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TREET 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
UNITY 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,173 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,032 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -41.5 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ministries, depts directed to submit lists of defaulters to ECP

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2022 05:43am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed ministries and attached departments to submit lists of defaulters to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) so that they clear their dues before the general elections.

Noor Alam Khan chaired the meeting of the PAC where the ECP secretary responded to the queries of the committee members on various issues.

He further directed the ECP to send notices to those who used the KP government’s helicopter without any fear after receiving the list from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The accountability bureau is doing inquiry into Rs70 million bill sent by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Government to the federal government over the utilisation of helicopter by former prime minister Imran Khan and others.

Member Committee Shahida Akhtar Ali remarked that one name was not made public who used the helicopter unofficially and is planning to contest election from nine constituencies.

Earlier, Members of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) had also tabled proposals to stop any individual from contesting election from nine constituencies simultaneously.

Barjis Tahir remarked that the ECP had double standards for the poor and the influential. He said the election laws for Imran Khan were not implemented while the other contestants are supposed to follow them.

Referring to one such example, Noor Alam Khan said that Pervaiz Rasheed was disqualified following he was declared a defaulter. He further directed to issue notice to the chairman PTI for using inappropriate language against the armed forces.

The PAC also examined the appropriation accounts for the year 2018-19 for the Ministry of Privatization, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, and the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NAB Federal Government Imran Khan ECP PAC Noor Alam Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Ministries, depts directed to submit lists of defaulters to ECP

PD’s recommendation: Cabinet removes CEOs of Hesco and Pesco

Concessional power to zero-rated sectors: Qamar wants to have a word with Miftah on ‘secret’ waiver

Customs’ declaration forms: Senate panel asks MoF to stop PCAA from collecting forex info

PM says country looks ‘like a sea’ after floods

‘Human negligence’ behind massive destruction in Swat: PM

Woman judge: Imran again expresses regret, does not apologise

POL products’ deregulation: Ogra initiates consultative meetings with OMCs

Green groups demand loss and damage money ahead of COP27

Appointment of COAS is done on merit, says Asif

US OKs possible sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan

Read more stories