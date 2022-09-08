Carrefour collaborates with Alkhidmat Foundation to support flood victims

ISLAMABAD: With relief and rescue operations underway in many parts of the country, Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, has collaborated with Alkhidmat Foundation to support flood victims through food hamper donations.

The ration-based relief packages prepared by Carrefour Pakistan will provide 150,000 meals, feeding 5,000 families over 10 days.

Each donation box contains daily food items, including flour, rice, ghee, and sugar. The hampers will be distributed by Alkhidmat Foundation to provide relief to thousands of families residing in critically affected areas.

In addition to this, Carrefour has also donated food hamper boxes to the Government of Punjab and the Government of Sindh alongside the Lifeline Welfare Foundation.

Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, expressed his views by saying, “The scale and scope of the devastation caused by this flood are unprecedented in every way. We must all come together as individuals, communities, and as a nation to help our fellow brothers and sisters in dire distress.

Our food hamper donation is a humble contribution towards tackling a horrific crisis of epic proportions because every effort counts when dealing with such a challenge. We remain committed to extending as much relief support as possible to help our surrounding communities and encourage our customers to donate as much as they can.”

To facilitate the donation process, Carrefour is offering similar hamper boxes at cost price to individuals to purchase and donate at Carrefour stores across Pakistan. This will enable them to make a huge difference to those experiencing food insecurity due to the flooding.

Muhammad Abdus Shakoor, President of Alkhidmat Foundation remarked: “During this testing time, we have committed ourselves to support our fellow Pakistanis alongside Carrefour. This partnership will see over 5,000 families receive a hearty meal as we help to fight hunger and drive donations.”

Pledging support and solidarity with the flood victims, representatives of Carrefour and Alkhidmat Foundation jointly visited the most affected areas and distributed food hampers to those in need. Currently, millions of people are waiting for help due to the unprecedented monsoon season and ongoing devastation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022