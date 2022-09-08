KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 20.816 billion and the number of lots traded at 19,367. Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 7.299 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 4.635 billion), Crude (PKR 2.581 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 2.547 billion), Silver (PKR 1.893 billion), DJ (PKR 1.107 billion), Platinum (PKR 346.248 million), Natural Gas (PKR 244.614 million), SP500 (PKR 136.494 million), Brent (PKR 19.064 million) and Copper (PKR 7.695 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 10 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 11.518 million were traded.

