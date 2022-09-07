True revolutionary change to come through polls: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that true revolutionary change will come through elections, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Chishtian, the former premier said that people representing Pakistan currently have looted the country for thirty years.

"Nawaz Sharif is ordering people's arrests from London," he said, adding: "Pakistan has changed as people are not ready to listen to these crooks."

Talking about PML-N's support base in Chishtian, he said that the city used to be the stronghold of the Sharif family but not anymore.

"Now the stronghold of PML-N is London. All family members live in London and only come to Pakistan to earn," he remarked.

My criticism of army is ‘constructive’, claims Imran Khan in Peshawar rally

The former premier said that the system of cruelty and injustice cannot work in Pakistan.

PTI chairman said that people like Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif cannot make important institutional appointments as they have no legitimacy.

Earlier, the ex-premier had alleged the PPP and PML-N were opposing fresh elections because they wanted to “appoint an army chief of their choice” in November purportedly to save their skin in corruption cases.

Imran's latest comments on the issue come a day after he said that his criticism of the army was “constructive and for its own improvement."

“Those from the PML-N should get this straight that we are the people who would strengthen this country’s institutions,” he said while addressing a large public gathering in Peshawar on Tuesday.

“If we criticise our army, it is for their betterment. What we do is constructive criticism.”