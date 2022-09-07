Section 144 case: Islamabad court extends Imran Khan’s bail till Sept 27

A district and sessions court in Islamabad extended on Wednesday the interim bail of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the case registered against him on charges of violating Section 144, Aaj News reported.

PTI leaders Asad Umar, Asad Qaiser and Faisal Vawda have also been granted extensions in their bails by Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal. Their bails have been extended till September 27.

During the hearing, Babar Awan, Imran’s lawyer, told the court that the former PM was preparing to contest the upcoming elections for nine vacant National Assembly seats and would not appear today.

Last month, an FIR was filed by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Anwar against the PTI chairman, Umar, Vawda, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Fawad Chaudhry and other PTI leaders.

Another case registered against Imran Khan for alleged violation of Section 144 during Islamabad rally

The FIR was registered under sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

It said that on August 20 the above-nominated leaders along with party workers gathered at Zero Point on the behest of Imran, who was carrying party flags and banners as well as chanting slogans “release PTI leader Shahbaz Gill”.

The protesters, using loudspeakers during the protest, chanted slogans against the government. Police had informed the participants of the rally through a megaphone that section 144 had been imposed in the city and they should therefore disperse peacefully.

It added that the participants of the rally paid no heed to the police request and continued the rally chanting slogans against the government and moved toward F-9 Park.

The PTI workers have staged a rally following the instruction of Imran in violation of section 144, the report said.