Gold prices surge

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday witnessed further hike on the local market, traders said.

The prices surged by Rs 3,050 to Rs 151,150 per tola and Rs 2,615 to Rs 129,587 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $ 1,711 per ounce.

Silver prices remained unchanged for Rs 1,480 per tola and Rs 1,268.86 per 10 grams, traders said.

