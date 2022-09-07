US team meets COAS, offers support over flood crisis

RAWALPINDI: A five-member US delegation led by Congress Representative Sheila Jackson Lee on Tuesday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and offered the country’s support to the flood-hit people of Pakistan, private TV channel reported.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting.

The US delegation expressed their grief over the devastation caused by the ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolences to the families of the flood victims. They offered US support to the people of Pakistan at this hour of need.

Meanwhile, the US officials appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at various levels.

The COAS expressed his gratitude for the US support and reiterated that assistance from Pakistan’s global partners was vital for the rescue and rehabilitation of flood victims.