India to start economic partnership talks with Bangladesh

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2022 03:21pm
NEW DELHI: India will start talks on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) with Bangladesh, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

“We also decided to increase cooperation in sectors such as IT, space and nuclear energy,” Modi said after holding talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India.

Both countries have been involved in a joint study on the CEPA, which has been in discussions between the two neighbours for many years.

Bangladesh is India’s largest development partner and the largest regional trade partner, Modi said.

