Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (September 05, 2022)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (September 05, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 2.31471 2.30914 2.32400 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 2.65571 2.52386 2.65571 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 3.15814 3.06957 3.15814 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 3.73657 3.56643 3.73657 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 4.22057 4.12329 4.22314 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments