Futures spread down 485bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 485bps to 13.28 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained very thin as average daily volumes declined by 70.6 percent to 53.55 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 182.11 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 62.9 percent to Rs 2.29 billion during this week against previous week’s average of Rs 6.17 billion.

