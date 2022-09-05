AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
Sep 05, 2022
China announces relief supplies

Naveed Butt Published 05 Sep, 2022 06:04am
ISLAMABAD: China has announced to provide another 300 million yuan worth relief supplies to Pakistan.

The announcement was made by Director of China International Development Cooperation Agency, Luo Zhaohui during a meeting with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Lt-Gen Akhtar Nawaz via video link on Sunday.

Chinese firm donates $250,000 for flood-hit people of Balochistan

Luo Zhaonhui requested the Pakistani side to provide a list of urgently needed supplies at an early date and determine the mode of transportation so that the Chinese assistance can reach the flood victims as soon as possible.

The Chairman National Disaster Management Authority thanked Chinese leadership and people for their assistance.

