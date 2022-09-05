China announces relief supplies

ISLAMABAD: China has announced to provide another 300 million yuan worth relief supplies to Pakistan.

The announcement was made by Director of China International Development Cooperation Agency, Luo Zhaohui during a meeting with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Lt-Gen Akhtar Nawaz via video link on Sunday.

Luo Zhaonhui requested the Pakistani side to provide a list of urgently needed supplies at an early date and determine the mode of transportation so that the Chinese assistance can reach the flood victims as soon as possible.

The Chairman National Disaster Management Authority thanked Chinese leadership and people for their assistance.

