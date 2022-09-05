AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
Experts warn of new challenges in ties with Afghanistan

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2022 06:04am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s relations with neighbouring Afghanistan are facing some new challenges over the last one year since Taliban took over Kabul and the former needs to adopt a regional approach while framing any policy towards the latter.

Experts expressed these views in a consultation on “Afghan peace and reconciliation: Pakistan’s interests and policy options,” organised by Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS).

The lawmakers, academicians, former diplomats, retired army officers, journalists, and experts on security, and Afghan affairs participated in the discussion.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed in his keynote address to the participants said that Pakistan needed to adopt a regional approach to frame any policy towards Afghanistan and treat the neighbouring country as a sovereign state. “Our biggest fallacy on Afghan policy is that we have been playing favourites.”

Former national security adviser Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua in his remarks endorsed the view of other experts that policy review is required for Afghanistan. He stressed that the Afghan issue was still unsettled in the larger context and Pakistan should treat the Afghan people with honour and respect.

Political analyst and expert on Afghan affairs ex-senator Afrasiab Khattak said that Pakistan needed to revisit and rectify its policy towards Afghanistan. “Afghanistan is facing the threat of disintegration and Pakistan will have to face the consequences of this worst-case scenario,” he said.

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar shed light on the issue of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan for decades and said that there was a need to rationalise this matter.

Defence and strategic affairs analyst Major General (retd) Inam Ul Haque disagreed with another participant that there was strong anti-Pakistan sentiment among Taliban ranks and added that such a sentiment was only limited to few people.

Former senator Farhatullah Babar said that the interim government of Taliban was reluctant to take action against the banned TTP. “This is the reality of the last one year that Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan has become a supporter of TTP,” he said.

Former Ambassador Muhammad Ayaz Wazir also endorsed the view that Pakistan should revisit its policy towards Afghanistan and address reservations of the Afghan people.

Director PIPS Muhammad Amir Rana in his introductory remarks said that the primary purpose of the consultation was to take a review of the Afghan situation after one year rule of Taliban, and of the emerging Pak-Afghan relations.

