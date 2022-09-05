AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
PM thanks Rahim Aga Khan for $10m aid for flood victims

APP Published 05 Sep, 2022 07:20am
LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Prince Rahim Aga Khan, son of Aga Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan delivered to the PM a message of best wishes from Aga Khan.

Prince Rahim expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and material in the devastating floods in Pakistan and announced financial assistance of 10 million dollars.

The Prince told that instructions had been issued to all the institutions of Aga Khan Development Network to fully take part in the relief assistance and rehabilitation work in the flood affected areas. The prime minister conveyed a message of best wishes for Aga Khan.

He appreciated the work of Aga Khan Development Network in the fields of health, education and rural development.

The PM thanked Prince Rahim Aga Khan for announcement of financial aid for the flood affectees.

He requested Prince Rahim to make the world especially the European Union member countries, aware about the situation emerging after the floods in Pakistan.

