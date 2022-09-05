AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US yields fall from highs

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2022 06:04am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Yields of short-term US Treasuries fell from multiyear highs on Friday after a closely watched employment report showed unemployment rising and job growth slowing in August, as many on Wall Street had expected.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 315,000 jobs last month, down from a surging 526,000 in July, the Labor Department said. The unemployment rate increased to 3.7% from a pre-pandemic low of 3.5% in July.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing 300,000. Estimates ranged from as low as 75,000 to as high as 450,000.

The jobs data came a week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy may face a painful period of slow economic growth and rising unemployment as the central bank continues an aggressive pace of interest rate hikes to curtail inflation, which is running near 40-year highs.

The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 11.8 basis points at 3.404% after hitting 15-year highs the day before. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 6.6 basis points to 3.199%, one day after hitting two-month intraday highs, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 2.7 basis points to 3.347%.

“The basic message is the labor market might be starting to cool and the Fed might not have to move so aggressively,” said David Page, head of macroeconomic research at Axa Investment Managers.

Market participants now expect a 58% probability that the Fed will raise benchmark rates by 75 basis points at its meeting on Sept. 21, down from a 75% chance a day ago, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. Expectations for a 50 basis points increase are now up to 42% from 25% on Thursday. The gains in the job market in August will likely keep the Fed on its current path, said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock.

“The door is still wide open for the Fed to keep moving, and we also think this keeps the potential for a 75-bps hike at the September meeting still on the table,” he said. A closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -20.5 basis points.

Wall Street US Treasuries job growth

Comments

1000 characters

US yields fall from highs

Thus far, $10bn losses caused by floods: Miftah

Lake breached to insulate more populated areas

Recovery of tax arrears: ATIR detects serious violations of law by FBR

Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

JKT announces Rs100m donation

District Kachhi: PM briefed about reconstruction, rehabilitation efforts

Sindh govt defends decision

Selection of pre-qualified bidder for power transmission project: NTDC on a tightrope

PM urges global aid agencies to come forward

China announces relief supplies

Read more stories