Women players need better safeguarding, says Azarenka

NEW YORK: Victoria Azarenka said tennis needs to do a better job of protecting women players after the former coach of French player Fiona Ferro was charged with rape.

Azarenka said the issue of safeguarding players was a top concern for members of the WTA Tour’s Players’ Council, adding that exploitation of players was happening “left and right.”

Earlier this week, prosecutors in France confirmed that Ferro’s former coach Pierre Bouteyre had been charged with rape and sexual assault of a minor.

Ferro, 25, has said Bouteyre raped her between 2012 to 2015.