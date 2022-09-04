AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
China hopes fade at US Open as Zheng, Yuan exit

AFP Published 04 Sep, 2022 10:12am
NEW YORK: Zhang Shuai was left as the last Chinese woman standing at the US Open on Saturday after Zheng Qinwen and Yuan Yue crashed out.

Zhang, Zheng, Yuan and Wang Xiyu made history in New York by all reaching the third round – the first time four women from China had advanced to the last 32 at the same tournament.

But China’s hopes of extending their campaign into next week wilted on Saturday as both Zheng and Yuan were beaten.

Zheng was ousted by Germany’s Jule Niemeier 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) while Yuan slid to a 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-0 defeat to American eighth seed Jessica Pegula.

With Wang making her exit on Friday, it means Chinese hopes rest with Zhang in Sunday’s fourth round.

Perfect Nadal, battling Swiatek into US Open fourth round

Zhang however faces a daunting assignment with in-form 12th seed Coco Gauff, who has not dropped a set en route to the last 16.

On Friday, China’s Wu Yibing bowed out of the men’s draw after losing in straight sets to defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

