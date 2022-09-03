PARTLY FACETIOUS

What constitutes real freedom?

“You know I would urge those who make the curricula in schools to add another subject.”

“Let me guess, as a proponent of real freedom….”

“As opposed to realpolitik?”

“That’s a German concept and Germany as you know is contiguous to…to…to…Japan and not by any stretch of the imagination to Pakistan.”

“Ah what one says in the passion while addressing huge crowds…”

“Right, anyway I would urge the powers that be to add another subject in school curricula.”

“Can I guess?”

“OK go ahead.”

“On how to distinguish n how to distinguish factoid from a steroid.”

“See I knew you were in a facetious mood while I am dead serious.”

“OK so you tell me. Which subject must be added in school curricula?”

“A subject titled naming and shaming. The country needs to be sensitive to this concept and I reckon it’s as important as history and…”

“And geography?”

“Facetious again. No but compelling parliamentarians to declare their assets and the taxes they have paid in the year past did nothing, I repeat nothing to change the pattern.”

“True and Benazir Bhutto wrote names of those she said must be held responsible in the event of her assassination…”

“Remain at large. Then there was Nawaz Sharif and his daughter who named and shamed many many people and if I understood who they were referring to those people retain their positions…”

“If you did not understand then I am afraid you are dumber than I thought. They actually took names my friend.”

“Oh OK I stand corrected.”

“Maybe you need to attend a course for memory enhancement…”

“Will do my friend anyway The khan says he will take four names who he holds responsible for placing their personal interests above those of Pakistan…”

“Hmmmm, they never learn do they!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022