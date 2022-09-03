AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS

What constitutes real freedom? “You know I would urge those who make the curricula in schools to add another...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 03 Sep, 2022 04:25am
What constitutes real freedom?

“You know I would urge those who make the curricula in schools to add another subject.”

“Let me guess, as a proponent of real freedom….”

“As opposed to realpolitik?”

“That’s a German concept and Germany as you know is contiguous to…to…to…Japan and not by any stretch of the imagination to Pakistan.”

“Ah what one says in the passion while addressing huge crowds…”

“Right, anyway I would urge the powers that be to add another subject in school curricula.”

“Can I guess?”

“OK go ahead.”

“On how to distinguish n how to distinguish factoid from a steroid.”

“See I knew you were in a facetious mood while I am dead serious.”

“OK so you tell me. Which subject must be added in school curricula?”

“A subject titled naming and shaming. The country needs to be sensitive to this concept and I reckon it’s as important as history and…”

“And geography?”

“Facetious again. No but compelling parliamentarians to declare their assets and the taxes they have paid in the year past did nothing, I repeat nothing to change the pattern.”

“True and Benazir Bhutto wrote names of those she said must be held responsible in the event of her assassination…”

“Remain at large. Then there was Nawaz Sharif and his daughter who named and shamed many many people and if I understood who they were referring to those people retain their positions…”

“If you did not understand then I am afraid you are dumber than I thought. They actually took names my friend.”

“Oh OK I stand corrected.”

“Maybe you need to attend a course for memory enhancement…”

“Will do my friend anyway The khan says he will take four names who he holds responsible for placing their personal interests above those of Pakistan…”

“Hmmmm, they never learn do they!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

