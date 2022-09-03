Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Friday (September 02, 2022).
========================
Open Bid Rs 223.00
Open Offer Rs 225.00
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
Dewan Textile / Sep 3
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
|
3.35
▲ 0.95 (39.58%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Sep 3
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
3.64
▲ 0.52 (16.67%)
|
Quetta Textile / Sep 3
Quetta Textile Mills Limited(QUET)
|
10
▲ 0.90 (9.89%)
|
HBL Invest Fund / Sep 3
HBL Investment Fund(HIFA)
|
2.24
▲ 0.19 (9.27%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Sep 3
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
12
▲ 1.00 (9.09%)
|
First Prudential Mod. / Sep 3
First Prudential Modaraba(PMI)
|
2.12
▲ 0.17 (8.72%)
|
Waves Home Appliances / Sep 3
Waves Home Appliances Limited(WHALE)
|
13.36
▲ 1.00 (8.09%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Sep 3
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
14.30
▲ 1.00 (7.52%)
|
Gatron Ind. / Sep 3
Gatron (Industries) Limited(GATI)
|
402.15
▲ 28.05 (7.50%)
|
The Thal Ind.Corp. / Sep 3
The Thal Industries Corporation Limited(TICL)
|
267.68
▲ 18.67 (7.50%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Askari Life Assur. / Sep 3
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
5.61
▲ -0.77 (-12.07%)
|
Premier Insurance / Sep 3
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
6.15
▲ -0.65 (-9.56%)
|
Bank Of Khyber / Sep 3
The Bank of Khyber(BOK)
|
12.27
▲ -1.00 (-7.54%)
|
Data Agro / Sep 3
Data Agro Limited(DAAG)
|
15.91
▲ -1.29 (-7.50%)
|
Sanofi-Aventis / Sep 3
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited(SAPL)
|
1,146.54
▲ -92.96 (-7.50%)
|
Sana Ind / Sep 3
Sana Industries Limited(SNAI)
|
55.20
▲ -4.47 (-7.49%)
|
Adam Sugar / Sep 3
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
33.04
▲ -2.67 (-7.48%)
|
Shield Corp. / Sep 3
Shield Corporation Limited(SCL)
|
275.70
▲ -22.30 (-7.48%)
|
Tandlianwala Sugar / Sep 3
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Limited(TSML)
|
96.05
▲ -7.62 (-7.35%)
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Sep 3
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
1.53
▲ -0.12 (-7.27%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 3
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
11
▼ 0.00
|
Flying Cement / Sep 3
Flying Cement Company Limited(FLYNG)
|
9
▼ 0.00
|
Silk Bank Ltd / Sep 3
Silkbank Limited(SILK)
|
8
▼ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 3
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
8
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Sep 3
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
7
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Sep 3
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
6
▼ 0.00
|
Kot Addu Power / Sep 3
Kot Addu Power Company Limited(KAPCO)
|
5
▼ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Sep 3
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
5
▼ 0.00
|
Faysal Bank / Sep 3
Faysal Bank Limited(FABL)
|
5
▼ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 3
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
4
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 2
|
220
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 2
|
219
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 2
|
140.20
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 2
|
0.98
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 2
|
1.15
|
Euro to USD / Sep 2
|
1
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 1
|
2.32
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 2
|
3,924.26
|
India Sensex / Sep 2
|
58,803.33
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 2
|
27,650.84
|
Nasdaq / Sep 2
|
11,630.86
|
Hang Seng / Sep 2
|
19,452.09
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 2
|
7,281.19
|
Dow Jones / Sep 2
|
31,318.44
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 2
|
13,050.27
|
France CAC40 / Sep 2
|
7,281.19
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 2
|
86.87
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 2
|
22,235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 2
|
121,830
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 2
|
1,712.19
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 2
|
103.21
