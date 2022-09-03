AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Lalpir Power Ltd                1-Sep-22     3-Sep-22     15% (i)          30-Aug-22
MCB Bank Ltd                    1-Sep-22     3-Sep-22     40% (ii)         30-Aug-22
Pakgen Power Ltd                1-Sep-22     3-Sep-22     15% (i)          30-Aug-22
Dawood Hercules 
Corporation Ltd                  2-Sep-22     5-Sep-22     45% (i)          31-Aug-22
(JSTFC11) Jahangir 
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd              30-Aug-22    6-Sep-22
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd        31-Aug-22    6-Sep-22     100% (F)         29-Aug-22        6-Sep-22
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                     5-Sep-22     7-Sep-22     30% (i)           1-Sep-22
EFU General Insurance 
Ltd                             7-Sep-22     7-Sep-22     15% (ii)          5-Sep-22
Ados Pakistan Ltd               1-Sep-22     8-Sep-22                                       8-Sep-22
IGI Holdings Ltd                6-Sep-22     8-Sep-22     20% (i)           2-Sep-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd          7-Sep-22     8-Sep-22     30% (i)           5-Sep-22
Apna Microfinance Bank 
Ltd                             4-Sep-22     10-Sep-22                                     10-Sep-22
Service GlobalFootwear 
Ltd                             8-Sep-22     10-Sep-22    25% (i)           6-Sep-22
Faysal Bank Ltd                 8-Sep-22     11-Sep-22    5% (i)            6-Sep-22
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                       8-Sep-22     12-Sep-22    15% (i)           6-Sep-22
Hascol Petroleum Ltd            7-Sep-22     13-Sep-22    Nil                              13-Sep-22
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd         7-Sep-22     14-Sep-22    NIL                              14-Sep-22
Abbott Laboratories 
(Pakistan) Ltd                  12-Sep-22    14-Sep-22    150% (i)          8-Sep-22
Adamjee Insurance 
Company Ltd                     12-Sep-22    14-Sep-22    15% (i)           8-Sep-22
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                     7-Sep-22     19-Sep-22
Javedan Corporation Ltd         15-Sep-22    19-Sep-22                                     21-Sep-22
TPL Insurance Ltd               16-Sep-22    19-Sep-22                                     19-Sep-22
Gammon Pakistan Ltd             13-Sep-22    20-Sep-22                                     20-Sep-22
Lucky Cement Ltd                14-Sep-22    20-Sep-22                                     20-Sep-22
Attock Refinery Ltd             14-Sep-22    20-Sep-22    100% (F)         12-Sep-22       20-Sep-22
Attock Petroleum Ltd            14-Sep-22    20-Sep-22    300% (F)25% (B   12-Sep-22       20-Sep-22
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd          14-Sep-22    20-Sep-22    500% (F)         12-Sep-22       20-Sep-22
Arif Habib Corporation 
Ltd                             14-Sep-22    21-Sep-22                                     21-Sep-22
Askari Life Assurance
Company Ltd                     16-Sep-22    22-Sep-22                                     22-Sep-22
The United Insurance 
Co. of Pakistan Ltd             16-Sep-22    24-Sep-22                                     24-Sep-22
(BAFLTFC6) BANKAL FALAH
LTD                             11-Sep-22    25-Sep-22
MetaTech Health Ltd             20-Sep-22    26-Sep-22    355% (B)         16-Sep-22
Colgate-Palmolive 
(Pakistan) Ltd                  20-Sep-22    26-Sep-22    280% (F),15% B   16-Sep-22       26-Sep-22
Gadoon Textile 
Mills Ltd                       20-Sep-22    27-Sep-22    200% (F)         16-Sep-22       27-Sep-22
ICI Pakistan Ltd                21-Sep-22    27-Sep-22    150% (F)         19-Sep-22       27-Sep-22
Pakistan Cables Ltd             21-Sep-22    28-Sep-22    65% (F),
15% B                           19-Sep-22    28-Sep-22
Century Paper & 
Board Mills Ltd                 22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22    10% B            20-Sep-22       28-Sep-22
Century Paper & 
Board Mills Ltd                 22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22                                     28-Sep-22
Lucky Cement Ltd                22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22    NIL                              28-Sep-22
Mari Petroleum 
Company Ltd                     22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22    620% (F)         20-Sep-22       28-Sep-22
Atlas Battery Ltd               15-Sep-22    29-Sep-22    125% (F)25% (B   13-Sep-22       29-Sep-22
International Steels 
Ltd                             21-Sep-22    29-Sep-22    45 (F)           19-Sep-22       29-Sep-22
International 
Industries Ltd                  21-Sep-22    30-Sep-22    60% (F)          19-Sep-22       30-Sep-22
Ferozsons Laboratories 
Ltd                             23-Sep-22    30-Sep-22    50% (F)
20% (B)                         21-Sep-22    30-Sep-22
Indus Motor Company Ltd         24-Sep-22    30-Sep-22    32.5% (F)        22-Sep-22       30-Sep-22
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd          23-Sep-22    01-10-2022   47.50% (F)       21-Sep-22      01-10-2022
The Hub Power Company 
Ltd                             23-Sep-22    04-10-2022   Nil                             04-10-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd            04-10-2022   11-10-2022   15% (F)10% (B)   30-Sep-22      11-10-2022
Emco Industries Ltd             05-10-2022   12-10-2022   5% (F)          03-10-2022      12-10-2022
Cherat Cement Company 
Ltd                             05-10-2022   12-10-2022   30% (F)         03-10-2022      12-10-2022
Tata Textile Mills Ltd          06-10-2022   13-10-2022   50% (F)         04-10-2022      13-10-2022
Arif Habib Ltd                  08-10-2022   15-10-2022   60% (F)         06-10-2022      15-10-2022
MetaTech Health Ltd             09-10-2022   15-10-2022                                   15-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd                11-10-2022   18-10-2022   25% (F)         07-10-2022      18-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd           12-10-2022   19-10-2022   150% (F)        10-10-2022      19-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan 
Ltd                             12-10-2022   19-10-2022   15% (F)         10-10-2022      19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd               12-10-2022   20-10-2022   NIL                             20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries Ltd         14-10-2022   20-10-2022   25%B            12-10-2022      20-10-2022
MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS
AND INV. LTD.                   17-10-2022   24-10-2022   10% (F)         13-10-2022      24-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd                18-10-2022   25-10-2022   15% (B)         14-10-2022      25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd           19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                             25-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil 
Company Ltd                     19-10-2022   26-10-2022   100% (F)        17-10-2022      26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd            20-10-2022   26-10-2022   29.10 (ii)      18-10-2022      26-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber 
Co. Ltd                         20-10-2022   27-10-2022   30% (F)         18-10-2022      27-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED
PROUDCTS LTD.                   21-10-2022   27-10-2022   Nil                             27-10-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure in the ratio of 100 shares for WAVES the

shareholders will get 20 shares of WHALE ***

Book Closure for Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares

and Takeovers **

Book Closure in the ratio of 1000 shares for NCL the shareholders

will get 780 shares of NCPL *

