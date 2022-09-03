KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Lalpir Power Ltd 1-Sep-22 3-Sep-22 15% (i) 30-Aug-22 MCB Bank Ltd 1-Sep-22 3-Sep-22 40% (ii) 30-Aug-22 Pakgen Power Ltd 1-Sep-22 3-Sep-22 15% (i) 30-Aug-22 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 2-Sep-22 5-Sep-22 45% (i) 31-Aug-22 (JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 30-Aug-22 6-Sep-22 Nishat Chunian Power Ltd 31-Aug-22 6-Sep-22 100% (F) 29-Aug-22 6-Sep-22 Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd 5-Sep-22 7-Sep-22 30% (i) 1-Sep-22 EFU General Insurance Ltd 7-Sep-22 7-Sep-22 15% (ii) 5-Sep-22 Ados Pakistan Ltd 1-Sep-22 8-Sep-22 8-Sep-22 IGI Holdings Ltd 6-Sep-22 8-Sep-22 20% (i) 2-Sep-22 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 7-Sep-22 8-Sep-22 30% (i) 5-Sep-22 Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd 4-Sep-22 10-Sep-22 10-Sep-22 Service GlobalFootwear Ltd 8-Sep-22 10-Sep-22 25% (i) 6-Sep-22 Faysal Bank Ltd 8-Sep-22 11-Sep-22 5% (i) 6-Sep-22 Standard Chartered Bank (Pak) Ltd 8-Sep-22 12-Sep-22 15% (i) 6-Sep-22 Hascol Petroleum Ltd 7-Sep-22 13-Sep-22 Nil 13-Sep-22 Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd 7-Sep-22 14-Sep-22 NIL 14-Sep-22 Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd 12-Sep-22 14-Sep-22 150% (i) 8-Sep-22 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 12-Sep-22 14-Sep-22 15% (i) 8-Sep-22 (HUBCSC4) The Hub Power Company Ltd 7-Sep-22 19-Sep-22 Javedan Corporation Ltd 15-Sep-22 19-Sep-22 21-Sep-22 TPL Insurance Ltd 16-Sep-22 19-Sep-22 19-Sep-22 Gammon Pakistan Ltd 13-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 Lucky Cement Ltd 14-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 Attock Refinery Ltd 14-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 100% (F) 12-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 Attock Petroleum Ltd 14-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 300% (F)25% (B 12-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 14-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 500% (F) 12-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 Arif Habib Corporation Ltd 14-Sep-22 21-Sep-22 21-Sep-22 Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd 16-Sep-22 22-Sep-22 22-Sep-22 The United Insurance Co. of Pakistan Ltd 16-Sep-22 24-Sep-22 24-Sep-22 (BAFLTFC6) BANKAL FALAH LTD 11-Sep-22 25-Sep-22 MetaTech Health Ltd 20-Sep-22 26-Sep-22 355% (B) 16-Sep-22 Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd 20-Sep-22 26-Sep-22 280% (F),15% B 16-Sep-22 26-Sep-22 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 20-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 200% (F) 16-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 ICI Pakistan Ltd 21-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 150% (F) 19-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 Pakistan Cables Ltd 21-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 65% (F), 15% B 19-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 10% B 20-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 Lucky Cement Ltd 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 NIL 28-Sep-22 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 620% (F) 20-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 Atlas Battery Ltd 15-Sep-22 29-Sep-22 125% (F)25% (B 13-Sep-22 29-Sep-22 International Steels Ltd 21-Sep-22 29-Sep-22 45 (F) 19-Sep-22 29-Sep-22 International Industries Ltd 21-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 60% (F) 19-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 23-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 50% (F) 20% (B) 21-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 Indus Motor Company Ltd 24-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 32.5% (F) 22-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 23-Sep-22 01-10-2022 47.50% (F) 21-Sep-22 01-10-2022 The Hub Power Company Ltd 23-Sep-22 04-10-2022 Nil 04-10-2022 Cherat Packaging Ltd 04-10-2022 11-10-2022 15% (F)10% (B) 30-Sep-22 11-10-2022 Emco Industries Ltd 05-10-2022 12-10-2022 5% (F) 03-10-2022 12-10-2022 Cherat Cement Company Ltd 05-10-2022 12-10-2022 30% (F) 03-10-2022 12-10-2022 Tata Textile Mills Ltd 06-10-2022 13-10-2022 50% (F) 04-10-2022 13-10-2022 Arif Habib Ltd 08-10-2022 15-10-2022 60% (F) 06-10-2022 15-10-2022 MetaTech Health Ltd 09-10-2022 15-10-2022 15-10-2022 Nishat Power Ltd 11-10-2022 18-10-2022 25% (F) 07-10-2022 18-10-2022 National Refinery Ltd 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 150% (F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 15% (F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022 Amreli Steels Ltd 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 NIL 20-10-2022 Agriauto Industries Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 25%B 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS AND INV. LTD. 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 24-10-2022 Next Capital Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 15% (B) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 Pakistan Refinery Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Feroze1888 Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 29.10 (ii) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 30% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED PROUDCTS LTD. 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure in the ratio of 100 shares for WAVES the

shareholders will get 20 shares of WHALE ***

Book Closure for Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares

and Takeovers **

Book Closure in the ratio of 1000 shares for NCL the shareholders

will get 780 shares of NCPL *

