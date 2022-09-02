Import of onion, tomato given tax exemption

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday exempted all duties and taxes including sales tax and withholding tax on the import of onions and tomatoes till December 31, 2022.

In this connection, the FBR has issued two notifications here on Thursday.

According to the S.R.O. 1639 (l) 2022, the FBR has amended Second Schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001. The provisions of section 148 shall not apply to tomato (Pakistan Customs Tariff heading0702.0000) and onion (PCT heading 0703.1000) imported till December 31, 2022.

Under the S.R.O. 1640 (l) 2022, the federal government has exempted till December 31, 2022 the import of onion (PCT heading 0703.1000) and tomatoes (PCT heading 0702.0000), from whole of the sales tax.

