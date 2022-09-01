AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3%)
EPCL 62.80 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.74%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.14%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
GGGL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.54%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.59%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
TRG 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.05%)
WAVES 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 44.6 (1.06%)
BR30 15,546 Increased By 304 (1.99%)
KSE100 42,351 Increased By 155.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,003 Increased By 76.4 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Import of onions, tomatoes: FBR to issue SROs for exemption of taxes

Sohail Sarfraz Published 01 Sep, 2022 06:40am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will issue the statutory regulatory orders (SROs) for exemption of duties and taxes on the import of onions and tomatoes.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Wednesday that the FBR will issue the time-bound notifications to facilitate the import of these items from any country including Iran, Afghanistan and the UAE.

The FBR is waiting for the decision of the federal cabinet and as soon as the decision is communicated to the board, the necessary SROs will be issued without any delay.

Recently, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail had said that a decision to allow the import of food items from India would be taken after evaluating the supply position and consulting with coalition partners and key stakeholders.

The Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Importers Exporters Merchants Association proposed immediate abolition of duties and taxes on the import of onions and tomatoes for three months to stabilize the market.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) has decided that it will issue import permits for onion and tomatoes.

The decision to issue import permits for import of onion and tomatoes was taken at a meeting held in MNFS&R as crops have been heavily damaged because of recent floods and rains in the country, a senior official of MNFS&R said.

During the onion season in Balochistan, the onion crop was destroyed by torrential rains and floods. More than 80 percent onion crop in Sindh has been destroyed due to floods.

The importers will be allowed to import onion and tomatoes. The ministry has directed the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) to facilitate the import and ensure that there are no hindrances for importers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR Import of onions Import of tomatoes SROs exemption of duties and taxes

Comments

1000 characters

Import of onions, tomatoes: FBR to issue SROs for exemption of taxes

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

$1.16bn IMF tranche received

POL products’ prices increased

Foreign funded projects: More funds will be sought from donors: Aisha

Imran Khan given another chance to file reply

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

‘Justice must be seen to be done’: Marriyum

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors: MoF gets PM’s nod to revisit Cabinet decision

Constitutionality of Section 7E of IT Ord, 2001: LHC issues notices to federal, Punjab secretaries and FBR

Read more stories