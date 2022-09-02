AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
AVN 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
BOP 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
EFERT 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.01%)
EPCL 61.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
FFL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.87%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
MLCF 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
OGDC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PRL 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.59%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.65%)
TELE 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
TPLP 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
TREET 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
TRG 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WAVES 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,256 Increased By 4.8 (0.11%)
BR30 15,509 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 42,460 Increased By 108.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,016 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate panel briefed about violations of IWT by India

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 02 Sep, 2022 06:00am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Water Resources on Thursday shared details of issues with India with respect to violation of Indus Water Treaty (IWT), existing position and future line of action at an in-camera meeting which continued for three hours.

Presided over by Senator Peer Sabir Shah, the committee was also informed about the efforts being made by the government to seek a viable decision from the World Bank.

Chairman Senate had forwarded Senator Seemee Ezdi’s starred question raised on February 1, 2022 in which she had sought “details of violations committed by India under IWT causing water scarcity in Pakistan, indicating also details of those articles of IWT violation by India so far.”

Ministry of Water Resources team comprising Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and acting Indus Water Commissioner Mehar Ali Shah shared a completed “report” in a sealed envelope with the Committee members, besides sharing violations by India and the “contentious” role of World Bank in this regard.

Informed sources told Business Recorder that Ministry of Water Resources gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister on IWT last month, attended by other stakeholders.

Pakistan, India reiterate commitment to water treaty

The briefing was in the background of indications from the World Bank that it will soon constitute both the Court of Arbitration and Neutral Expert to resolve controversy between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan is engaged with the World Bank with regard to Pakistan’s outstanding disputes against India’s 330 MW Kishanganga Hydroelectric project and Ratle Hydroelectric project. However, the Bank which appears to be supporting the Indian point of view has now agreed to also accommodate the demand of Pakistan, i.e., constitution of Court of Arbitration.

The Court of Arbitration would be comprised of one Chairman, two umpires and two arbitrators from Pakistan and two from India.

The Neutral Expert will be a one-man forum World Bank appoints on its own whereas the members of Court of Arbitration are constituted in consultation with the concerned parties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

World Bank Senate panel Indus Water Treaty Senator Peer Sabir Shah IWT violation by India Ministry of Water Resources

Comments

1000 characters

Senate panel briefed about violations of IWT by India

Import of onion, tomato given tax exemption

PM enhances FCA waiver to 300 units

TI-P advocates supply of gas to KE as per priority order

PM approves 10,000MW solar energy generation plan

World Bank joins govt to mobilise around $300m

Scheme restored under Presidential Ord: Traders convey reservations to FBR

Deluged Sindh braces for more flooding

PM agrees to give NEECA back to Power Division

PL on petrol jacked up by 87pc

Aptma, US Cotton Council agree to explore investment chances

Read more stories