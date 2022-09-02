Senate panel briefed about violations of IWT by India

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Water Resources on Thursday shared details of issues with India with respect to violation of Indus Water Treaty (IWT), existing position and future line of action at an in-camera meeting which continued for three hours.

Presided over by Senator Peer Sabir Shah, the committee was also informed about the efforts being made by the government to seek a viable decision from the World Bank.

Chairman Senate had forwarded Senator Seemee Ezdi’s starred question raised on February 1, 2022 in which she had sought “details of violations committed by India under IWT causing water scarcity in Pakistan, indicating also details of those articles of IWT violation by India so far.”

Ministry of Water Resources team comprising Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and acting Indus Water Commissioner Mehar Ali Shah shared a completed “report” in a sealed envelope with the Committee members, besides sharing violations by India and the “contentious” role of World Bank in this regard.

Informed sources told Business Recorder that Ministry of Water Resources gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister on IWT last month, attended by other stakeholders.

The briefing was in the background of indications from the World Bank that it will soon constitute both the Court of Arbitration and Neutral Expert to resolve controversy between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan is engaged with the World Bank with regard to Pakistan’s outstanding disputes against India’s 330 MW Kishanganga Hydroelectric project and Ratle Hydroelectric project. However, the Bank which appears to be supporting the Indian point of view has now agreed to also accommodate the demand of Pakistan, i.e., constitution of Court of Arbitration.

The Court of Arbitration would be comprised of one Chairman, two umpires and two arbitrators from Pakistan and two from India.

The Neutral Expert will be a one-man forum World Bank appoints on its own whereas the members of Court of Arbitration are constituted in consultation with the concerned parties.

