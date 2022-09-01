Lavrov: Russia doing everything for Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to operate safely

MOSCOW: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Russia was doing everything to ensure that Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could operate safely, and for visiting inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to be able to complete their tasks.

Speaking at an event in Moscow, Lavrov said: “We are doing everything to ensure that this station is safe, that it functions safely.

And for the mission there to carry out all its plans.“

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was captured by Russian forces in March. It remains near the frontlines, and has come under repeated fire in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the facility.