AGL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
ANL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
AVN 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
BOP 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
CNERGY 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
EFERT 83.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.32%)
EPCL 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.59%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.38%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FLYNG 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
GGGL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
GGL 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.62%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.39%)
OGDC 81.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.68%)
PAEL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
PIBTL 5.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 19.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.86%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 19.06 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.76%)
TREET 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
TRG 90.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.43%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.06%)
WAVES 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 8.6 (0.2%)
BR30 15,501 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 42,438 Increased By 86.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 16,042 Increased By 38.9 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK’s Liz Truss vows immediate energy bill support for households

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2022 12:32pm
Follow us

LONDON: Liz Truss, the frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister, said she would deliver “immediate support” to ensure people are not facing unaffordable fuel bills going into the winter.

“I will also deliver immediate support to ensure people are not facing unaffordable fuel bills. I will be robust in my approach,” Truss, currently Britain’s foreign minister, wrote in the Sun newspaper in an article published late on Wednesday.

Truss has previously said that she did not believe handouts were the best way to help households through the cost-of-living squeeze, and that she favoured cutting taxes, something many economists have said would not help poorer families much.

UK’s Liz Truss will ensure people get the support they need on energy bills

At a final Conservative Party leadership campaign event in London on Wednesday, she also said that there would be no new taxes if she wins the leadership contest.

Liz Truss

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s Liz Truss vows immediate energy bill support for households

Intra-day update: IMF funds help rupee strengthen against US dollar

Bilawal brings wrecked Sindh into global focus

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

Sri Lanka and IMF reach preliminary agreement for $2.9 billion loan

POL products’ prices increased

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors: MoF gets PM’s nod to revisit Cabinet decision

Foreign funded projects: More funds will be sought from donors: Aisha

Imran Khan given another chance to file reply

Read more stories