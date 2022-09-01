AGL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
ANL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
AVN 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
BOP 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
EFERT 83.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.32%)
EPCL 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.59%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.38%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FLYNG 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
GGGL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
GGL 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.62%)
MLCF 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
OGDC 81.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.68%)
PAEL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
PIBTL 5.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.75%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 19.06 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.76%)
TREET 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
TRG 90.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.41%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.06%)
WAVES 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,257 Increased By 5.4 (0.13%)
BR30 15,500 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.29%)
KSE100 42,438 Increased By 86.7 (0.2%)
KSE30 16,043 Increased By 39.6 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand weakens in early trade as dollar continues to firm

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2022 11:59am
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand weakened in early trade on Thursday as the dollar hit a multi-year high on expectations of high interest rates in the US At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 17.1800 against the dollar, 0.26% weaker than its previous close.

The greenback hit a 24-year high of 139.69 against the yen in early Asia trade, a gain of about 0.5% on the previous day’s close. It was last up 0.42% at 139.55.

Analysts are expecting that the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rate by 75-basis-point at next month’s meeting on the back of strong local economic data.

This is not only creating pressure on currencies of advanced markets, but forcing investors to flee to the safe haven US from riskier markets such as South Africa.

South African rand firms as inflation accelerates

The local currency has lost almost 16% against the dollar in the last five months from its peak of 14.4651 rand against the dollar at the start of April.

The weakening has also been led by cooling off in commodity prices.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was down in early deals, with the yield up 12 basis points to 10.560%.

south africa rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand weakens in early trade as dollar continues to firm

Intra-day update: IMF funds help rupee strengthen against US dollar

Bilawal brings wrecked Sindh into global focus

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

Sri Lanka and IMF reach preliminary agreement for $2.9 billion loan

POL products’ prices increased

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors: MoF gets PM’s nod to revisit Cabinet decision

Foreign funded projects: More funds will be sought from donors: Aisha

Imran Khan given another chance to file reply

Read more stories