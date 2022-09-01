IK says donations via telethon exceeded $2m in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Days after collecting Rs500 billion through an international telethon for the rehabilitation of flood victims, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said that donations received from the portal exceeded $2m within 24 hours.

In a tweet, he said: “I am asking our Overseas Pakistanis to continue donating for flood victims through the portal.”

Earlier in the day, speaking at a youth convention of Insaf Students Federation (ISF), he said that the time has come to liberate the country in true sense.

“The big thieves are still busy in plundering national wealth and getting their corruption cases through legislation which is something the nation could not afford as accountability of the crooks sitting at the helm of affairs is a must,” he maintained.

He continued that there is no independence without justice and rule of law, adding the masses, especially the youth – both boys and girls – should get ready to play their due role in ensuring justice in the country.

He asked the ISF students to launch membership drives in their respective colleges and universities, and get ready for his call as he would ask them what they should do in the ongoing fight for real independence.

“We are fighting for justice and for rule of law in the country. We’ll not take anyone’s side if there is a war but we are ready to be on their side if it is for peace,” he added.

He said that no society can progress without the rule of law, saying he would make an important announcement at his party’s power show in Sargodha on September 1.

Khan reiterated that the youth of the country can play a decisive role in the ongoing struggle for real independence, saying there lies a great responsibility on their shoulder.

Talking about the devastating monsoon floods which wreaked havoc all over the country, he said that all the donations collected through fundraising would be used for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the people affected by the floods.

He reiterated his party’s call for early elections to steer the country out of the prevailing economic and political crises, adding there is no other solution to get the country out of the issues except free, fair, and early elections.

