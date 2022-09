RAWALPINDI: Pak Army on Wednesday postponed the central ceremony to be held at GHQ to commemorate Defence and Martyrs Day on September 6 to show solidarity with the flood-hit people in Pakistan.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar announced this in a twitter post. He wrote: “In solidarity with the flood affected people of Pakistan, central ceremony at GHQ to commemorate Defence & Martyrs Day on 6 September has been postponed.”