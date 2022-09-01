KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 95,716 tonnes of cargo comprising 87,318 tonnes of import cargo and 8,398 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 87,318 comprised of 29,714 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,836 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,123 Palm Kernel Expeller, 6,329 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds, 2,364 tonnes of Sulphate of Potash & 35,942 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 8,398 tonnes comprised of 3,979 tonnes of containerized cargo, 3,375 tonnes of Cement & 1,044 tonnes of Rice.

Nearly, 4071 containers comprising of 1883 containers import and 2188 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 687 of 20’s and 548 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 50 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 125 of 20’s and 50 of 40’s loaded containers while 319 of 20’s and 822 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Arman 10, Forli, Safeen Pearl, Msc Malin, Gentle Seas, TS Dubai, Sea Ploeg and Great Epsilion have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 06 ships namely, Safeen Prestige, Western Santiago, Osaka, Bay Spirit, MT Karachi and Ningbo Express sailed from Karachi Port.

As many as 07 cargoes namely Wide Hotel, Sea Wolf, Butinah, Prince 4, Xin Hong Kong, Akli Noble and Sky Globe were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship ‘Maersk Seletar’ left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 04 more ships, Serenity Gas, Segull, Antares and Danny Boy are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 171,788 tonnes, comprising 136,158 tonnes imports cargo and 35,630 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,447` Containers (2,585 TEUs Imports and 1,862 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Wawasan Topaz, Star Chalenger, SW Cap Ferrat and Irenes Ray & another ship ‘Safeen Pearl’ carrying, Chemicals, Coal, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, PIBT, LCT and QICT on Wednesday, 31th Aug-2022.

