Putin says Gorbachev had ‘huge impact on world history’

AFP Published 31 Aug, 2022 03:40pm
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union who has died at the age of 91, made a ‘huge impact’ on world history.

“Mikhail Gorbachev was a politician and statesman who had a huge impact on the course of world history,” Putin said in a statement from the Kremlin, expressing his “deepest condolences” to Gorbachev’s friends and family.

“He led our country during a period of complex, dramatic changes, large-scale foreign policy, economic and social challenges,” Putin added.

“He deeply understood that reforms were necessary, he strove to offer his own solutions to urgent problems,” he said.

Gorbachev was in power between 1985 and 1991, triggering the demise of the Soviet Union during his time in office.

Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, dies at 91

Putin, who famously called the Soviet collapse the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century, has spent much of his more than 20 year rule trying to reverse parts of Gorbachev’s legacy.

