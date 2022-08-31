AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3%)
EPCL 62.80 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.74%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.14%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
GGGL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.54%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.59%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
TRG 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.05%)
WAVES 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 44.6 (1.06%)
BR30 15,546 Increased By 304 (1.99%)
KSE100 42,351 Increased By 155.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,003 Increased By 76.4 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England name unchanged squad for South Africa decider

AFP Published 31 Aug, 2022 03:38pm
Follow us

LONDON: England named an unchanged 14-man squad Wednesday for next week’s third and deciding Test against South Africa at the Oval.

The hosts levelled the series at 1-1 with a dominant innings and 85-run win inside three days in the second Test at Old Trafford.

Captain Ben Stokes scored 103 – his first Test century as skipper – and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes 113 not out.

England’s victory followed South Africa’s almost as crushing innings and 12-run win in the first Test at Lord’s.

England beat South Africa by an innings and 85 runs in 2nd Test

That is the only defeat England have suffered while winning all the other five of their six matches since Stokes replaced Joe Root as permanent red-ball captain at the start of the season.

Barring late injuries and the fact they have not added a second specialist spinner to their squad in addition to Somerset left-armer Jack Leach, it now looks likely England will deploy the same XI that won in Manchester when the third Test at the Oval in south London starts on Thursday, September 8.

That would leave uncapped batsman Harry Brook still waiting for his Test debut.

Pacemen Craig Overton and Matthew Potts will struggle to force their way into a seam attack where Ollie Robinson marked his return to Test cricket with match figures of 5-91 at Old Trafford.

England squad:

Zak Crawley (Kent), Alex Lees (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham, capt), Ben Foakes (Surrey, wkt), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jack Leach (Somerset), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), James Anderson (Lancashire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matthew Potts (Durham)

Ben Stokes Alex Lees Matthew Potts Zak Crawley south africa vs england Test

Comments

1000 characters

England name unchanged squad for South Africa decider

Imports from India: decision to be taken after evaluating supply situation, says Miftah

Sigh of relief: Nepra approves Rs3.63 per unit cut in KE tariff

Contempt case: IHC asks Imran Khan to submit another reply in 7 days

Oil prices fall on recession fears

PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to US for $30m aid

Gas reserves discovered in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Tal block

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka strikes staff-level pact with IMF on loan

'Burning with pain': Pakistan floods threaten major health crisis

ECC decides to boost strategic reserves of wheat

Import permits for onion, tomato to be issued

Read more stories