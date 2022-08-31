AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3%)
EPCL 62.80 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.74%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.14%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
GGGL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.54%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.59%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
TRG 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.05%)
WAVES 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 44.6 (1.06%)
BR30 15,546 Increased By 304 (1.99%)
KSE100 42,351 Increased By 155.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,003 Increased By 76.4 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks drop on record eurozone inflation

AFP Published August 31, 2022 Updated August 31, 2022 05:23pm
Follow us

LONDON: European equities slid Wednesday as record-high eurozone inflation fanned fears that more interest rate hikes could herald recession.

Frankfurt, London and Paris stocks dropped as data showed eurozone inflation hit 9.1 percent in August on surging fuel prices, sparking talk of rising European Central Bank rates.

Most Asian markets meanwhile fell on concerns the US Federal Reserve’s rate-hiking policy would send the world’s biggest economy into recession, with oil prices diving on demand jitters.

The ECB is set to lift borrowing costs next week, having increased them in July for the first time in a decade to help tackle rampant inflation.

‘Real’ recession risk

“The reality is that a more aggressive (ECB) tightening is going to be needed, and when the economy is already as fragile as it is, the situation quickly starts to look quite problematic,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.

“That’s not good for stocks as it’s extremely difficult for companies to prosper if the bloc is in a deep recession made worse by higher interest rates, which is now a real risk.”

Major central banks are rushing to contain runaway consumer price inflation that has largely been prompted by fallout from key energy supplier Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

European stocks fall for third day as rate hike, recession fears grow

State energy giant Gazprom suspended gas deliveries to Germany on a major pipeline on Wednesday.

It was the latest in a series of supply halts that have fuelled Europe’s energy crisis and sent gas and electricity prices soaring before the peak-demand winter.

Sentiment takes a hiding

Wall Street’s three main indexes fell for a third straight day Tuesday to sit at a one-month low, despite healthy data on US consumer sentiment and job openings.

Investor sentiment took a hiding after Fed chief Jerome Powell warned last Friday that the US central bank would need to tighten policy much more to tackle sky-high inflation.

“Inflation remains the key issue, with commentary from both the Fed and ECB serving to highlight the fact that controlling prices will remain the central target irrespective of economic suffering,” IG analyst Joshua Mahony told AFP.

“A drawn out period of higher costs, higher wages, and lower demand point towards further downside for equity markets,” he noted.

Traders are now awaiting the release of US job-creation figures on Friday for a better idea about the state of the economy.

Key figures at around 1130 GMT

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.1 percent at 7,279.75 points

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.4 percent at 12,912.99

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.7 percent at 6,168.14

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.5 percent at 3,545.14

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 28,091.53 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: FLAT at 19,954.39 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.8 percent at 3,202.14 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.0 percent at 31,790.87 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $0.9996 from $1.0015 on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.1629 from $1.1656

Euro/pound: UP at 85.95 pence from 85.92 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 138.71 yen from 139.00 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 2.7 percent at $89.16 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 3.3 percent at $96.00 per barrel

European stocks FTSE 100 index European STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks drop on record eurozone inflation

Flood rescue and relief: ADB approves $3 million grant for Pakistan

Imports from India: decision to be taken after evaluating supply situation, says Miftah

Sigh of relief: Nepra approves Rs3.63 per unit cut in KE tariff

Contempt case: IHC asks Imran Khan to submit another reply in 7 days

Oil prices fall 3% on recession fears

Amreli Steels, Bolan Castings halt production amid flood disruptions

Gas reserves discovered in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Tal block

Ceremony to commemorate Defence and Martyrs Day at GHQ postponed: ISPR

India GDP surges 13.5% on pandemic rebound, despite headwinds

A year into Taliban rule, ICC prosecutors seek resumed Afghan war crimes probe

Read more stories