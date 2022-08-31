Highnoon included in Forbes Asia's '200 Best Under a Billion'

LAHORE: Highnoon Laboratories Limited was again included in this year’s Forbes Asia '200 Best Under a Billion', which aims to honor high-performing Asia-Pacific listed companies, selected from a pool of 24,000 companies, stated a press release issued by the company on Wednesday.

"This is the third time that Highnoon Laboratories Ltd has been included in the Forbes list for Highnoon’s composite ranking that includes sales and profit growth, low debt levels and robust governance," the company added.

The selection ensured a geographic diversity of companies from across the region. The final list features 200 exceptional small and mid-sized companies from Asia Pacific and in this round, only 2 Pakistani companies made it to the list.

Tausif Khan, Highnoon’s Chairman, celebrated this acknowledgement: “We are delighted to stand among the success stories of the Asia Pacific region for the third time. We dedicate this accomplishment to the individuals of our company who do their best to be the best. We remain thankful to the health care professionals for their confidence, and we value our business partners for the enabling. We will continue to focus on providing products that enrich life by improving clinical outcomes.”

Highnoon Laboratories Limited was incorporated as a private limited company in Pakistan in 1984, converted into a public limited company, with its stock listed with Pakistan Stock Exchange since November 1994.

The company is principally engaged in the manufacture, import, sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical and allied consumer products.