Servants housing foundation: Punjab govt decides to redesign business model

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2022 07:08am
LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to redesign the business model of the Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation besides reviewing possibility of providing bank loan facility for construction of houses to the government employees on retirement.

These proposals were discussed at a meeting of the housing department chaired by the Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the schemes of providing houses or plots to government employees on retirement by the Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation.

The transfer of 3,076 kanals of land to the Foundation in Chak No. 33 GB of Jaranwala for the establishment of a housing colony for retired government employees and other issues was also reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Housing Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the provision of plots to retired government employees in private and housing schemes of PHATA should also be reviewed. The minister directed that the prevention of sale and purchase of plots given to government employees on retirement should also be reviewed and, if necessary, amendments should be made in the act.

He said the final recommendations about the schemes for providing houses or plots to the retired government employees will be prepared and sent to the provincial cabinet for approval.

To take measures for the welfare of the retired employees of the government is the responsibility of the government, he concluded. The MD Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation informed about the implementation of the schemes. Additional Chief Secretary Shehryar Sultan, Secretary Housing Shakeel Ahmed, CEO Urban Unit and officers of the foundation attended the meeting.

