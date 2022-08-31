AGL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
ANL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.14%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.54%)
BOP 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
EFERT 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.04%)
EPCL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.89%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.04%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
GGGL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.32%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.74%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
MLCF 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.13%)
OGDC 81.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.78%)
PAEL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.56%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.29%)
TREET 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-3.78%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.46%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.37%)
BR30 15,242 Decreased By -349.4 (-2.24%)
KSE100 42,195 Decreased By -309.1 (-0.73%)
KSE30 15,927 Decreased By -162.6 (-1.01%)
PMEX daily trading report

Published 31 Aug, 2022
KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 23.683 billion and the number of lots traded at 16,935.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 10.737 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 5.132 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.143 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.523 billion), Silver (PKR 1.369 billion), DJ (PKR 1.197 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 801.778 million), Platinum (PKR 485.255 million), SP 500 (PKR 127.117 million), Copper (PKR 111.348 million), Japan Equity (PKR 31.022 million) and Brent (PKR 22.127 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 4 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 5.165 million were traded.

