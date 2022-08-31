KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 23.683 billion and the number of lots traded at 16,935.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 10.737 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 5.132 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.143 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.523 billion), Silver (PKR 1.369 billion), DJ (PKR 1.197 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 801.778 million), Platinum (PKR 485.255 million), SP 500 (PKR 127.117 million), Copper (PKR 111.348 million), Japan Equity (PKR 31.022 million) and Brent (PKR 22.127 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 4 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 5.165 million were traded.

