Contempt case against PTI leaders: ECP adjourns hearing till Sept 7

ISLAMABAD: A counsel for Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday contended that denying the defence side the opportunity to be heard would be tantamount to denial of fair trial in the contempt case against senior PTI leaders including the PTI chief.

In the proceedings of the case against PTI chairman Imran Khan, Secretary General Asad Umar and Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Bukhari, Khan’s counsel in the case, categorically stated that it was the right of the defence’s side to be given adequate opportunity to be heard.

He said that he was yet to be provided a copy of the case in order to file the reply.

“I was informed about this case by phone,” Bukhari contended

“What’s there to file in the reply in this contempt case?” ECP bench member Nisar Durrani remarked, adding that the ECP took notice of PTI leader’s “contemptuous” remarks against the electoral body and the chief election commissioner on August 19.

“And today is August 30,” Durrani deplored.

The defence lawyer had an exchange of heated arguments with the four-member ECP bench comprising of Durrani, Shah Mohammad Jatoi, Babar Bharwana and Justice (retd) Ikramullah Khan.

The counsel asserted that Sindh High Court (SHC) and Lahore High Court (LHC) barred the ECP from taking any action against the PTI leaders in this case.

In a bid to diffuse the hostility, Jatoi, the bench member, said that the defence side would be given full opportunity to explain its stance. “We can issue a show cause notice to you and give a date for next hearing so that you can file your reply by the given date,” he addressed Bukhari.

However, Durrani observed otherwise. “Where it is written in the law related to contempt that written reply is required to be submitted? When charges would be framed, you can submit reply then,” he remarked, addressing Bukhari.

Another defence lawyer Faisal Chaudhry contradicted Durrani. “The SHC and LHC have issued clear orders. But even then we will respond to the ECP notices,” he stated.

He also asserted that by denying the defence side the opportunity to be properly heard, the ECP bench was compromising on ensuring fair trial in the case.

Once again Jatoi assured the defence side that it would be given complete opportunity to be heard.

The case was then adjourned till September 7.

Speaking to the media outside ECP, Chaudhry, the defence counsel, said that PTI would challenge the ECP contempt notices in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

It merits recalling here that senior PTI leaders including Khan, Umar and Chaudhry have minced no words to take on the ECP and CEC.

Addressing different public rallies, Khan has alleged on several occasions that incumbent CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja is “biased” against the PTI and is allegedly supporting Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). The top PTI leadership has repeatedly demanded of the CEC to step down, questioning his decision to remain on the seat when the “country’s largest political party” has no confidence in him. The CEC has rejected this demand. On August 19, the ECP issued contempt notices to the three PTI leaders.

