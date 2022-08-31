AGL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
Pakistan

KPP to be merged with KJP under one window: Miftah

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2022 05:50am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minster for Finance Miftah Ismail has stated that the government has decided to merge Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) with Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) under one window.

On Tuesday, he presided over a meeting of the steering committee of KPP which was also attended by Chairman NAPHDA Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder, Chairman Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib, President BOP Zafar Masood, CEO NRSP Dr Rashid Bajwa, representative SAPM Youth Affairs, representative NDMA, member NTC, member SBP, and other senior officers.

The finance minister stated that KPP conforms to the vision of the present government of Pakistan and is really useful for sustainable reduction in poverty. Therefore, the government is going to merge KPP with KJP.

Now this programme will be handled by the Prime Minister’s Office under the leadership of SAPM on Youth Affairs.

The Finance Division will support this program comprehensively and aims at allocating greater amount of funds to this program for dealing with the current flood crisis in the country.

