IK collects Rs414 crore in three hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday collected Rs414 crore - within a short span of three hours - through an international telethon for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

“We have raised Rs414 crore as of now. Thank you Pakistan,” announced PTI on its official twitter handle.

In his message at the onset of the telethon, he said that the objective of holding telethon was to raise funds for flood victims as no government alone can deal with such catastrophe.

“Entire country has been affected by the floods as per initial assessment losses of over Rs1,000 billion incurred due to floods and over 1,000 people have died so far,” he remarked.

He said he received a lot of calls from Pakistanis including expats who wanted to help the flood victims.

He said that people can donate to two bank accounts opened by Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments, adding the funds will be spent to help the flood-hit people across the country.

He also said that he would make all out efforts for the reconstruction of flood affected areas and rehabilitation of the victims, but his fight for “real independence” will continue.

