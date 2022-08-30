Afghan transit cargo: FBR makes foolproof mechanism for ‘cross-stuffing’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has placed a foolproof mechanism for the transfer of Afghan transit cargo from one container to another including the transfer of non-containerised reverse transit cargo into open trucks at land border stations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The FBR has issued a notification on Monday to amend the Customs Rules, 2001.

According to the amendments, the FBR has explained the powers and jurisdiction of the Directorate of Transit Trade (Operations), Karachi.

The FBR said that the process of “cross stuffing” means the transfer of goods from one container to another container or any other mode of transportation which is approved for TIR operations, in the premises of the port or at off-dock terminal under customs supervision and shall also include transfer of non-containerised reverse transit cargo into open trucks of approved transport operators at land border stations.

The cross-stuffing of containerised cargo under Afghan transit trade shall be allowed both inside seaport terminal where cargo arrived as well as at any approved off-dock terminals (ODT) at separately-demarcated areas. At the time of filing of the GD, the Customs Computerized System (CCS) shall provide the option for cross stuffing.

