AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
BOP 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
EFERT 83.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.73%)
EPCL 61.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
FCCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.55%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
OGDC 81.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.97%)
PAEL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TPL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.38%)
TREET 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 92.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.27%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,265 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 46.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 42,504 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,090 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Afghan transit cargo: FBR makes foolproof mechanism for ‘cross-stuffing’

Sohail Sarfraz Published 30 Aug, 2022 07:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has placed a foolproof mechanism for the transfer of Afghan transit cargo from one container to another including the transfer of non-containerised reverse transit cargo into open trucks at land border stations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The FBR has issued a notification on Monday to amend the Customs Rules, 2001.

According to the amendments, the FBR has explained the powers and jurisdiction of the Directorate of Transit Trade (Operations), Karachi.

The FBR said that the process of “cross stuffing” means the transfer of goods from one container to another container or any other mode of transportation which is approved for TIR operations, in the premises of the port or at off-dock terminal under customs supervision and shall also include transfer of non-containerised reverse transit cargo into open trucks of approved transport operators at land border stations.

The cross-stuffing of containerised cargo under Afghan transit trade shall be allowed both inside seaport terminal where cargo arrived as well as at any approved off-dock terminals (ODT) at separately-demarcated areas. At the time of filing of the GD, the Customs Computerized System (CCS) shall provide the option for cross stuffing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR Pak Afghan trade Afghan transit cargo goods transportation

Comments

1000 characters

Afghan transit cargo: FBR makes foolproof mechanism for ‘cross-stuffing’

Govt censures PTI for ‘acting against national interest’

MoU on budget surplus: Jhagra, Umar blame Centre for not honouring commitment

Tranche: PM congratulates Miftah over approval by IMF board

Govt likely to allow import of onion, tomato from ‘any source’

IK collects Rs414 crore in three hours

PM reaches out to flood affected people in KP

Flood donations, imports exempted from duties, taxes

Tens of millions battle floods

Complaint of PMLTC: PPIB to discuss 17pc GST on transmission services

Promotion of electric bikes: PD for formation of inter-ministerial task force to devise mechanism

Read more stories