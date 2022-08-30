AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: We’re not learning any lessons

“I was extremely disappointed…” “The government is doing what it can, and, I am not hopeful that we are...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 30 Aug, 2022 06:26am

“I was extremely disappointed…”

“The government is doing what it can, and, I am not hopeful that we are learning any lessons this time around as we resisted learning from previous many instances of devastating natural disasters — the earthquake, the 2010 floods, the…”

“The fault is not only with our governments, federal and provincial, but also the people – they rebuild on the same location that they should realize is extremely susceptible to another flood but not that is not what disappointed me.”

“Surely not with The Khan. In 2014, the Taliban he is willing to talk to still launched that horrendous attack on the Army Public School which forced him to abandon the dharna; and now this would be the second time he is being criticized for continuing his haqiqi azadi protest (which literally translates as real freedom) though at this point the real freedom for millions of Pakistanis should be from water and not…”

“Well, all I can say to The Khan is please donate all the money he made out of sale of gifts while he was prime minister and…and oh yes the five karat ring…”

“I agree whatever is left but what disappointed me more than that was Nawaz Sharif’s sanctimonious call to stop politicking and focus on providing relief to the flood affectees…”

“Hmmm, does that mean he has asked Abid Sher Ali and that Man Without a Portfolio to stop attacking his own brother…”

“Maybe that is a lesson for Shehbaz Sharif to learn — the brother who has unwaveringly supported Nawaz Sharif…”

“Right, but if The Khan must donate all his Tosha khana proceeds for the flood victims then what about Nawaz Sharif and family. I mean I would rather he donated a million dollars which the Panama papers revealed is very easily doable for Nawaz and Children…”

“He reckons he did the next best thing — instructed his daughter to visit the victims and she is apparently planning such a visit though why the delay is…is…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Then there is Dar — where is his donation?”

“Hey he is busy mobilizing a Tiger Force for The Khan to rival the Gullu Butts…”

“I mean Ishaq Dar.”

“Oh well he is attacking Miftah Ismail on the PML-N Whatsapp group, so says Miftah Ismail and…”

“Honestly if you give me a choice between Ismail and Dar it’s like a choice between the devil and the deep blue sea…”

“If you define the devil as a money launderer and the deep blue sea referring to one who is being scapegoated…”

“I give up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Khan natural disasters PARTLY FACETIOUS 2010 Pakistan floods Floods 2022

