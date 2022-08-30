AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
Pakistan’s premier Electrical & electronics industrial exhibition: Message from Kamal Mian

Director Fast Cables, LLM in Corporate & International Finance, Harvard Law School USA
Published 30 Aug, 2022 08:21am

TEXT: Fast Cables is committed to playing a significant role in the emergence of a self-reliant and prosperous Pakistan.

To this end, we have already introduced the latest technology in Pakistan’s cable and conductor industry, including the first Catenary Continuous Vulcanization (CCV) Line to bring cable manufacturing at par with the international best practices and setup the first Aluminium Alloy Plant for catering to the needs of the energy sector.

Our latest initiative is the introduction of the 1st “Made in Pakistan” Greeley Conductor in line with Fast’s mission to offer the best quality products for strengthening our national transmission system while conserving the country’s foreign exchange reserves. Through import substitution, we look forward to ushering an era of economic stability along with other like-minded local businesses working together for the welfare of Pakistani citizens.

