Pakistan, UN to launch UN Flash Appeal today

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan and the United Nations will jointly launch the 2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan (UN Flash Appeal) today (Tuesday) at a ceremony here at the Foreign Office.

According to a statement of the UN, Pakistan office, Pakistan is facing its worst humanitarian crisis as unrelenting rains, flash floods, and heavy rains continue creating havoc across the country, affecting a record 33 million people. It added that although the government and the humanitarian partners are working to provide immediate relief, much more is needed.

The 2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan will be simultaneously launched from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad and the Palais des Nations in Geneva as the government, and the United Nations get together to call on the international humanitarian community to help the country cope with this climatic disaster.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will give a keynote address on the occasion while a video message of the UN secretary general will also be played.

The ceremony will also be addressed by Minister for Planning/Chairman Relief Coordination Committee Ahsan Iqbal, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, besides by a briefing by the chairman NDMA and statements by member states.

